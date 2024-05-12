Women torture Wapda team in Chunian

Many people, including women have tortured and injured a team of WAPDA employees during an operation against the electricity thieves in Chunian on Saturday.

The attackers also damaged an official vehicle with batons during attack on WAPDA team.

On the complaint of SDO, a case has been registered in Allahabad police station under various provisions of interference in government matters and giving life threats.

The incident took place in Kore Sial, the last town of Wapda sub-division and Kasur district.

According to the locals, WAPDA employees have made it a routine to harass consumers, file cases and pay illegal detection bills of millions of rupees, on which the public got angry and violent. On the other hand, WAPDA employees demanded for immediate justice and redressal of financial loss of hundreds of thousands rupees.