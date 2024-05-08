Nadia Afgan and Behroze Sabzwari stress quality showbiz

Behroze Sabzwari and Nadia Afgan on a show have stressed the need for professionalism and dedication in showbiz. To a question, Behroze said he did not think young actors meet quality and standards of acting.

“The overall standards in Pakistan are subpar, making it challenging for actors to meet expectations,” he said.

He highlighted the significance of education in developing basic ethics, which is lacking in the country. Nadia Afgan said, “Discipline, dedication and practice are essential for success.

“Young actors seem unaware of their lines and are reluctant to rehearse. They even ask colleagues for assistance.

“Even if you are a method actor, you should have a very firm hold on your skills. So much that if you need to cry, you should be aware of the multiple ways you can cry.

“The new kids are so fickle, I’m sorry to use this word. And their focus is also weak because of social media.”

Nadia said: “They should at least work hard in rehearsals rather than focusing on the way they look.”

The actors emphasised the need for professionalism and dedication in the industry. They stressed that practice and discipline are crucial for achieving excellence in acting.

WHAT NETIZENS SAY — a user wrote: “We need to highlight the need for higher standards and professionalism among actors. Especially the younger generation. Their attention span barely even exists.” One said: “Why do these old actors think that only what they do is right? “Now you have a lot of options and a lot less time. Stop degrading the younger generation just because you are too rigid to move forward with time.” Another commented: “Nadia Afgan is not even a good actress. The only roles she gets are irrelevant side characters mostly in comedies.” “Her voice is so piercingly painful. Instead of criticising others, she should look at her own flaws and realise that no one is perfect.”