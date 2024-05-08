Kaifi Khalil reunites with Quick Style for ‘Kana Yaari’

Pakistan’s young singing sensation Kaifi Khalil has reunited with the Norwegian dance crew Quick Style, to jam on his song ‘Kana Yaari’.

The internet favourite dance group Quick Style once again jammed on their favourite Pakistani song ‘Kana Yaari’ and this time with the man himself, as Kaifi Khalil sang the track live and played guitar for the boys to vibe on his hit number. Taking to their Instagram account on Monday, Quick Style shared the clip of their jamming session on the feed and captioned, “Forever JAM,” followed by a series of emojis.

The now-viral clip has more than 1.8 million views and fans showered their love on the post with likes and comments for the celebrities.

Reacting to the video, a social user wrote, “What a lovely crossover,” while another added, “The crossover we didn’t expect, but totally deserved.”

“MY FAVS IN ONE FRAME,” one more commented.

Popular actor Rabya Kulsoom was also spotted in the comments section, she wrote, “favs,” followed by a series of fire emojis.

Pertinent to note here that the Norwegian boys’ dance group ‘Quick Style’ first came into the limelight in 2022, following their viral wedding dance sequence on Khalil’s ‘Coke Studio 14’ chart-topper ‘Kana Yaari’.

The crew visited Pakistan later the same year to participate in the collaborative nationwide tour with ‘Coke Studio’, also featuring the ‘Kahani Suno’ hitmaker.