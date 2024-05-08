CM orders completion of 33 uplift projects on time

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the projects of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to finalize deals with the Chinese, South Korean and Saudi Arabian companies for the construction of IT City in Lahore. She directed, “Complete year-by-year targets of CBD projects and submit progress reports accordingly.”

It was agreed in the meeting that CBD Business Centers would be established in eight cities of Punjab. A proposal to establish ‘City of Sports’ in Sialkot, besides the construction of a stadium was also discussed in the meeting.

Decision was taken to legislate for the establishment of a Real Estate Investment Trust in Punjab. Progress on the development of Silicon Cluster in IT City Lahore was also reviewed. Earlier, the CM was briefed that CBD Grand Central Station would be built at Lahore’s Kalma Chowk. A, Grand Souk Lahore, with 600 shops and restaurants would also be established on Ferozepur Road.

The authorities concerned apprised the Chief Minister that CBD would build eco-friendly blue roads on Main Boulevard. CEO CBD Imran Amin presented a review report on Quaid District, Bab District and Pindi District.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a comprehensive meeting of Planning and Development Board to review special development projects and health related initiatives, here on Tuesday.

The CM directed to complete 33 development projects on time. “We should work day in and day out for the timely completion of these projects, especially those related to health” she remarked.

The CM directed to complete the first phase of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Lahore within one year, besides opening the OPD of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha by December 2025.

Earlier, the CM was briefed that seven mega projects in the health sector are under completion in the province at a cost of Rs 145 billion. She was also apprised that the first phase of construction and rehabilitation of rural and primary health centers will be completed in October, while revamping of major hospitals will be done by June.

The meeting was briefed by the authorities concerned that five expressways on important routes in Punjab will be constructed at a cost of Rs 176 billion. The construction and expansion of Multan-Vehari Road, Chicha Watani-Chowk Azam, Sahiwal-Samandari, Bahawalpur-Jhangra, and Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road were also reviewed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to designate a single complaint number for all departments. She was briefed that the construction of a 204-bed three-storey Safe City Hostel in Lahore will start this month, and Smart Safe Cities in the districts will be functional by 01 January.