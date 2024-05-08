Balochitsan to buy 500,000 tons of wheat from farmers

Provincial Food Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar said that Balochistan Food Department has decided to buy 5 lakh tons of wheat from the farmers. He said that the provincial government has instructed the finance ministry to release 5 billion rupees in this regard while maintaining and monitoring the quality of stored wheat would not be tolerated.

He expressed these views while discussing on the occasion of his visit to the PR Center managed by the Food Department in Pishin district.

Provincial Secretary of Food Asghar Khan Harifal and former Provincial Minister Sikandar Umrani were also with him on this occasion.

The minister said that there would be no compromise on the timely supply of quality food to the people of the province and legal action would be taken against the absent and frivolous employees.

