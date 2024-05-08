Demonising Muslims

The divisive nature of Indian politics has reached an alarming level, with the ruling party using hateful tactics to gain political advantage. The recent election campaigns launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have sparked outrage and condemnation for their deliberate attempts to demonize the Muslim community and spread hate speech across the country. Although there’s nothing new in the sordid saga when compared to the repeated bombardment of inflammatory language, harmful stereotypes, and the deliberate instigation of fear and division among the people by the Indian prime minister and his cabinet. But by releasing an animated video, which was a bizarre point-by-point reiteration of a speech Mr Modi had himself delivered on the campaign trail, on the official social media account, his party has created a new normal. The message is very clear: pejorative stereotypes maligning Muslims are no longer a pastime of overenthusiastic political workers who, swayed by election fury, can say a lot of stuff that is not owned by the party itself. This time around, the largest political entity in a so-called secular country wishes to bulldoze the second-largest population group in a bid to score brownie points. It is unacceptable that a political party in a democratic society is actively promoting campaigns that target a specific religious community. But since it is the blue-eyed, bear-hugger Modi of a roaring economy, the international community seems intent on turning a deaf war to his nauseating display of hate speech, which goes against the principles of democracy.

Of course, had it been any other country, particularly one not a member of the rich club, such an irresponsible and dangerous campaign would have already drawn outrage and condemnation from all corners of the globe with the human rights activists up in arms to protect the lives and livelihoods of the targetted community. Why is it that our collective responsibility to stand against discrimination and to protect democratic ideals is only questioned when someone is seen to unleash an attack from the developing world? Shouldn’t the international order hold all political leaders accountable for their actions and demand that they uphold the values of tolerance, inclusivity, and respect for all communities?

The BJP’s divisive tactics have the potential to incite violence against Muslim communities, as seen in the past where such hate speech has led to attacks and discrimination against minority groups. From Gujarat riots to bulldozer campaigns to Ram Mandir, Indian history is littered with examples of propaganda laying the foundation of heartwrenching scenes of bloodshed and plunder. Since hope trumps experience, humanity can only pray for the well-reasoned, sane voters to step out and reaffirm that politics should not be about scapegoating people but intend to build a better society for all. *