COKE STUDIO SEASON 15 RELEASES “HARKALAY”



Co-produced by Xulfi [Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan] and Abdullah Siddiqui, directed by Zain Peerzada and Luke Azariah, Harkalay, meaning “welcome” in Pashto, is the platform’s first Pashto-English original song. It envelops listeners with all the warmth and richness of Pakistan’s Frontier identity.

Featuring two remarkably soulful singer-songwriters, Pakistani-Pashtun Zahoor and Pakistani American Rehma, Harkalay speaks of a place where the allegiance of souls seem to transcend space, the dignity in an elder’s gaze seem to stop time, and the skies have always answered mankind’s purest of prayers.

For Harkalay, Art Director, Hashim Ali, creates a wondrous enclave – a gateway galaxy. It combines the rustic hues of Peshawar’s own Qissa Khwani Bazaar and the elegance of an inspired pantheon with the interior perfection of the divinely designed anar. This realm exists purely to connect different worlds, furnished with an underlining note of ‘welcome,’ as the word Harkalay itself means. A timeless and pure Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, imbued with fresh majesty, unfolds before our eyes.

The characters that inhabit this song are strikingly authentic. From the elders whose eyes shine with pride to the palms stained with henna in celebration of life; from the lattice-screen windows offering glimpses of intimacy to the protection provided by shawl and veil – this is a nation kept and carried by its customs.

Zahoor emerges and rises in this song, not just as an artist but as a reformer, with his soul planted firmly in the soil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

From Lahore’s bustling rhythms to Mardan’s serene melodies, Zahoor’s journey is both unique and universal. He draws inspiration from his proud Pashtun lineage, while also embracing the energy of Pakistan’s cultural capital. As a university student, he began to pen deeply personal lyrics that explored themes important to him: cultural fusion, self-discovery, artistic evolution, and sharing a more modern Pashtun sound.

Indeed, with Harkalay, the door opens not only to a people but to an entire nation’s generosity and goodwill. Zahoor’slyrics, assisted by Xulfi with Sculptor and Culture Consultant Hidayat Marwat, convey a deep-seated affection to protect and preserve the authentic Pashtun way.

Pakistani American artist Rehma’s music is a blend of influences from her multi-state American identity and her Pakistani roots. Shaped by a culturally diverse life, her music tells stories of growth and diversity. Rehma is a bridge that connects worlds. In Harkalay, she meets Zahoor, having crossed ocean and terrain, as her soul’s true companion. Her voice is captivating, and her candor falls immediately in step with his, even though they speak different languages. What is heartfelt requires no translation.