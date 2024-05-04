Woman among two killed in Jacobabad firing

In a tragic incident, at least two died including a woman in Jacobabad firing incident, police said on Saturday. As per details, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Ghari Khairu police station where a man identified as Lal Bakhsh Buledi opened fire on his niece and one other youth and killed them. The police officials said that the dead bodies have been moved to the nearby hospital and further investigation is underway.

In February, at least three people died including a woman in two firing incidents that occurred in Jacobabad.

As per details, the first firing incident occurred near a bus stand in Dodapur police station vicinity which resulted in the killing of two people identified as Rahm Ali and Muhammad Amin. In the second incident, a woman was killed by her nephew in vicinity of Panhon Bhatti police station. Furthermore, SSP of Jacobabad police have taken notice of the three deaths and directed the authorities to arrest the accused immediately.

Prior to this, in the course of eight hours, as many as two individuals were killed, while five others were injured in separate firing incidents in Karachi. According to the details, several firing incidents were reported from Karachi, leaving two dead and five others injured.