Four siblings injured in rocket launcher attack on house

Four siblings were injured in rocket launcher attack on a house near Garhi Khuda Bux, police said on Saturday. According to details, unidentified culprits attacked a house with arms and fired rocket launcher in village Khokhar of Larkana.

Four siblings including Tabbasum, Sonari, Razzaq and Moman Khokhar were injured in the attack. The assailants managed to escape from the scene. The injured were shifted to Larkana hospital for treatment. The police registered a case against unidentified attackers and started the investigations.