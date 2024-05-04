Tribal leader opposing FATA merger shot dead in Kohat

A leader of the movement that has been opposing the merger of erstwhile FATA district, Badam Gul, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Dara Adamkhel near Kohat on Saturday. The murder sparked tensions in Darra Adam Khel. The security personnel have been deployed at checkpoints to maintain law and order. Badam Gul was the head of the Tor Jhandi movement. The Tor Jhandi movement has been protesting on the roadside for the past two years against the 2018 Fata merger. The movement also aims to ensure justice and rights for tribes in coal mines. The movement’s major demand is the withdrawal of the government’s decision to merge FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and grant autonomy to the tribes.