Hania redefines elegance in red sari

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir is a sheer vision of elegance and grace in the latest set of her Saree pictures and reel, going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Hania Aamir treated her 13.7 million followers with yet another style reel, after a gorgeous picture dump, as she decked up in an exquisite six-yard drape for one of her cousin’s wedding events.

In the reel video, captioned only with a red rose emoji and styling credits, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star is seen flaunting her self-textured, red saree by Pakistani designer Faiza Saqlain, paired with a matching blouse, while the Bollywood song ‘Mera Yaar’, from ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ played in the background. Aamir once again made a style statement with her understated fit, styling the piece with Valentino platform pumps in Barbie pink colour, dainty jewellery and minimal makeup.

Last week, she also posted a nine-picture gallery of the same look, captioned simply with a check emoji.

The reel has been played by more than eight million Instagrammers on her feed and thousands of fans showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and comments for the celebrity. Being the absolute social media darling that she is, Aamir boasts a massive following on the photo and video sharing application, Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures as well as her professional endeavours.

On the acting front, she was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.