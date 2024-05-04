Muneeb Butt recalls ‘running away’ from humiliating audition

Pakistan’s A-list TV actor Muneeb Butt recalled the struggling days of his acting career when he ‘ran away’ from an audition after being humiliated by the crew.

One of the most sought-after actors now, Muneeb Butt has always been honest about his struggling days, which led him to be an established star.

In a recent interview, he shared one of the similar audition instances, which only made him strong and resilient for the challenges that followed. Butt recalled, “So I went for an audition, where I was sitting on a chair when this person came up to me and asked me to vacate the space as it was supposed to be for actors.”

“He told me to sit on the floor and I was like, ‘No problem,’ and I sat on the floor there,” he added.

The ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor shared that later he asked for a glass of water from a person who was serving everyone, but he refused him and asked him to have water from the cooler placed with the gatekeeper, outside the venue.

It is pertinent to note that Muneeb Butt made his on-screen debut with ARY Digital’s play ‘Baandi’, co-starring Maria Wasti, Yasra Rizvi and Nimra Bucha among others.

He last impressed the viewers with his performance in the short series ‘Sar-e-Rah’.