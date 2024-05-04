WHO regional director calls on Punjab CM Maryam

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Hanan Balkhy met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday.

During meeting, Dr. Hanan Balkhy congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab while Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated Dr. Balkhy on assuming the post of WHO Regional Director. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the services of Dr. Hanan Balkhy in the health sector especially in public infection control.

The CM Maryam said that there will be full cooperation and support with WHO for disease prevention and treatment as the health sector is a top priority of the Punjab government. Maryam Nawaz said that 32 field hospitals have been made functional for rural people. Within five years, the goal of building a state of the art hospital in every district will be fulfilled, said Maryam Nawaz.

Talking on the occasion Dr. Hanan Balkhy said that timely measures are necessary to protect people living in remote areas from epidemics. WHO will provide support in providing timely health facilities in emergency situations of natural disasters, said Dr. Balkhy.