Pakistan flight operation to UAE resumes

Due to improvement in the weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan has resumed flights operations to the Gulf country on Friday.

According to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) authorities, the operation of all the airlines, including the national airline has returned to normal.

Passengers of canceled flights are being accommodated on the next flights on priority basis while more flights are being planned for the convenience of passengers. Passengers on canceled flights can request seat adjustments by contacting Flight Inquiry.