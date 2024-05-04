Randhawa appointed Islamabad chief commissioner

The government has appointed Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administration Service (PAS), as Islamabad’s new chief commissioner.

Mr Randhawa had been awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner Islamabad under Interior Division with immediate effect and until further order. He has replaced retired Captain Anwarul Haque, who had been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Mr Randhawa had been previously working as the commissioner, Lahore, and last week his services were requisitioned by the interior ministry for his posting as the chief commissioner or the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman. Subsequently, he reported to the Establishment Division on April 30 and was waiting for issuance of notification for his new assignment. The Establishment Division on Thursday notified him as the chief commissioner and after this posting he has also become a member of the CDA Board.