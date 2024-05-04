Pakistan is facing tough economic situation: Jane Marriott

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott has said that freedom of expression, both online and offline, is essential for any democracy to flourish. She said that Pakistan is facing tough economic situation, adding that right decisions have to be made for brining Pakistan out of these challenges. She said that Britain will continue supporting for strong and stable Pakistan. She said that Pakistan cricket team is visiting Britain during the ensuing month, adding that she loves cricket. Jane Marriott participated in “Meet the Press” program of the Nationlal Press Club, Islamabad on the occasion of the “World Press Freedom Day 2024”. During her visit, Jane Marriott also planted a sapling in the National Press Club. She said that freedom of expression, both online and offline, is essential for any democracy to flourish. That starts with the storytellers at the forefront, she said. Jane Marriott said that in past she also remained associated with the journalism filed. She freedom of expression has important place in every society, adding that free media is crucial for any society. Meanwhile in a statement issued on X on Friday Jane Marriott wrote “Struck by the courage of journalists I met today at Pakistan’s National Press Club. Freedom of expression, both online and offline, is essential for any democracy to flourish. That starts with the storytellers at the forefront”.