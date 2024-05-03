Sentence of accused rapist of school teacher annulled

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday annulled the 14-year sentence of the accused for raping a school teacher and ordered the release of accused Amjad Ali. According to the details, Justice Amjad Rafiq of LHC issued an eight-page written decision.

The judgment said that the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident was filed after five days. The affected school teacher did not tell anyone about the incident for three days. According to the verdict, the victim did not immediately report the incident to the police, the delayed registration of the case raises doubts. The Lahore High Court wrote in the judgment that according to the lady doctor, no sample was found from the victim’s body. It is further stated that the prosecution failed to prove the case as there were inconsistencies in the statements of the witnesses. The verdict states that a case was registered against the accused Amjad Ali in Police Station Shor Court in 2016, the court annulled the 14-year sentence of the accused.