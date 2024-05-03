President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized the need to initiate measures for the safety and security of the journalists enabling them to freely report on important issues, without fear.

“The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the freedom of the press; however, it is also the responsibility of the media to abide by journalistic ethics and report responsibly and accurately, keeping in view the national interest,” the president said in his message on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

President Zardari also stressed the need to provide an enabling environment free of intimidation or harassment to journalists so that they could freely express their opinions.

“Today, we also recognize the commendable role played by the media in promoting democratic values in the world, as well as raising awareness about issues of social and economic significance, especially climate change and global warming,” he said.

“I am hopeful that the media would continue to contribute constructively in raising awareness about issues of global concern. I am sure that media advocacy of these issues would spur international action to save our planet from the threat of climate change.”

President Zardari maintained that the World Press Freedom Day was commemorated every year on May 3 to affirm the commitment to cultivating an environment where “the media is independent and diverse and enjoys freedoms with responsibility as enshrined in our Constitution”.

He said the day “provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the state of press freedom in our country and make efforts to create a safe and conducive working environment for the journalists”.

“We believe that an independent press is essential for highlighting issues of global importance, dispelling fake news and myths, and serving as a watchdog for society. Media also has a crucial role in creating awareness about issues of global concern, including climate change, green technologies, pollution, and global warming,” he added.

The theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of the environmental crisis”, he said, underscored the importance of a free press in creating awareness and educating the people about climate change and its impacts on human life and the environment.

“We believe that the media can play its role in encouraging people to protect the environment by promoting forestation, adopting clean technologies, reducing carbon emissions, and protecting biodiversity to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change on our ecosystem,” President Zardari remarked.

The theme, he said, also highlighted that a free and responsible press should act as a bulwark against misleading information about climate change.

The president also called upon the media to play its role in countering fake news and promoting moral and ethical values.

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his messages on World Press Freedom Day have emphasized the need to initiate measures for the

safety and security of the journalists enabling them to freely report on important issues.

He paid tribute to the journalists, media workers, writers and cameramen and lauded their fight for truth.

He stated an independent press is essential for highlighting issues of global importance, dispelling fake news and myths, and serving as a watchdog for society. He said media also has a crucial role in creating awareness about issues of global concern, including climate change, green technologies, pollution, and global warming.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the freedom of press and expression are the foundation of democracy and protection of civil rights as well as the voice of truth in the society. He urged the collective role of media and other stakeholders to create conducive atmosphere to ensure smooth media functioning. Prime Minister said the government firmly believed that freedom of media and expression provide guarantee for democratic durability. He assured that the incumbent government will make all-out efforts to uplift the media industry and resolve the issues confronting it.

Senate Chairman

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has extended his heartfelt

acknowledgement and commendation to journalists in Pakistan and across the globe for their invaluable contributions to society. “On this important day, let

us reaffirm our shared commitment to guarding and sustaining freedom of press which plays a pivotal role in upholding democracy, promoting accountability,

and providing a platform for diverse voices”, he said.

The Chairman Senate said: “As someone who has studied journalism, I have a personal connection to this noble profession and a deep appreciation for the

dedication and courage of journalists. Their work is central to the democratic values we hold dear”.

From conflict zones to areas afflicted by violence and unrest, journalist across the world are doing a remarkable job braving all risks and obstacles with integrity and bravery while maintain highest standards of professional excellence. We must ensure they can do their jobs without fear or intimidation.

The Chairman Senate emphasized to protect press freedom and to create a safe environment for journalists to operate. He called on the government and the public to support journalists and recognize their role in promoting transparency and justice.

“Press freedom is a cornerstone of robust and progressive democracy and a key driver of inclusive progress. On this World Press Freedom Day, let’s honor those who bring us the news and let us commit to safeguarding their rights,” said Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Bilwal

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday extended sincere solidarity to journalists and media professionals worldwide on the World Press Freedom Day.

Emphasizing the paramount importance of press freedom, he reaffirmed his party’s staunch support for the invaluable role of a free and independent press in fostering democracy.

The PPP Chairman, in his message, underscored that press freedom was not merely a cornerstone of democracy, but also vital for nurturing transparency, accountability, and the proliferation of diverse ideas within society.

He urged that safeguarding and upholding this fundamental right should be the responsibility of every democratic government and party.

Bilawal said that historically, the press in Pakistan had served as a watchdog, uncovering injustices, exposing corruption, and amplifying the voices of the marginalized.

Expressing concern over challenges such as censorship, fake news, and violence faced by journalists, he urged media organizations to uphold journalistic integrity, impartiality, and professionalism in their reporting.

The PPP Chairman reiterated the party’s unwavering support for press freedom, grounded in democracy and liberty principles.

He underscored the 1973 Constitution’s guaranteed freedom of expression, including press freedom, a legacy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Under his leadership, reforms liberalized media policies, fostering greater independence,” he noted.

He highlighted former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s efforts to promote press freedom, including abolishing censorship laws and supporting independent media growth, adding that she also championed press freedom and human rights globally, underscoring their significance in democratic governance and seeking international support during dictatorial regimes.

The PPP chairman noted that President Asif Ali Zardari honored the vision and guiding principles of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto by enshrining the “Right to Know” into the Constitution through the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Bilawal expressed PPP’s solidarity with journalists in conflict zones like Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Gaza, Palestine, praising their courage in reporting on human rights abuses despite grave risks.

“Let us carry forward the torch of press freedom, illuminating pathways of accountability and fostering dialogue. Through our unwavering support, let’s empower journalists to fearlessly navigate the realms of truth, shaping a brighter future for all,” he concluded.

CM KP

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted the importance of freedom of the press for democracy in his message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day being observed across the globe, including Pakistan.

In his message, Ali Amin Gandapur said, “The purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight the importance of a free press for democracy.”

“The role of the free press is to strengthen democracy and democratic values in any society,” Ali Amin Gandapur said.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, he said, “I pay tribute to the journalists of the whole country, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Ali Amin Gandapur said, “The role of the journalist community for the freedom of journalism and expression is worthy of praise.”

“Journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are performing their duties despite extremely unfavorable conditions,” Ali Amin Gandapur added.

“In the war against terrorism, along with the people and forces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, journalists here have also made great sacrifices,” said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I salute the victims of journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty,” Ali Amin Gandapur said.

He said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf fully believes in freedom of the press.”

“Our government will always welcome positive media criticism,” Ali Amin Gandapur added.

“We will take steps to improve in the light of positive media criticism, and the welfare of journalists and the solution of their problems are among the priorities of our government,” said Ali Amin Gandapur.

“The present provincial government will work together with journalists to ensure freedom of the press,” he concluded.

Naqvi, Tessori

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori hailed on Friday the role of media for uplifting the democracy in the country.

Expressing his thoughts in line with the World Press Freedom Day, Naqvi said: “I extend heartfelt congratulations to the journalistic fraternity of Pakistan and around the globe. The role of a free press in promoting progress, democracy, and accountability cannot be overstated”.

“The journalistic community carries a significant responsibility as the fourth pillar of the state. Throughout my career, I have upheld journalistic principles,” he said.

“The journalistic fraternity has rendered invaluable services by highlighting various issues, including social injustices,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi praised the journalists who had sacrificed for truth and press freedom.

Meanwhile, underscoring the importance of press freedom, Tessori said: “The press freedom is an integral part of democracy’s strength. We cannot overlook the role of journalists in promoting and maintaining democratic values and continuity”.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the country’s journalists, Tessori said: “The journalists of the country have also made sacrifices to uphold democratic traditions. Journalism not only serves as the fourth pillar of the state but also represents the strong voice of the people”. “I commend busy journalists for their dedication to fulfilling their duties despite challenges.