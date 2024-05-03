Hajj flight operations to continue from May 9 to June 9

As the annual Hajj pilgrimage season draws near, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has shared details of the flight operations to facilitate the departure of pilgrims from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia. The flight operations will continue from May 9 to June 9.

According to the ministry, on the first day, 2,160 pilgrims will embark on their spiritual journey through 11 flights. According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, during the first 15 days of flight operations, all flights will be directed to Madina airport. From May 24 to June 9, the majority of flights will be directed to Jeddah Airport, facilitating the onward journey of pilgrims to the sacred sites.

On the first day, 680 pilgrims will depart from Islamabad through three flights, while 330 pilgrims will depart from Karachi via two flights. Additionally, 670 pilgrims will commence their pilgrimage from Lahore through three flights. Flights from Multan and Sialkot will also take off on the first day. The spokesperson further disclosed that the first Hajj flight from Quetta will depart on May 11, followed by Sukkur on May 27, ensuring that pilgrims from various regions of Pakistan are accommodated in the departure schedule. In total, more than 68,000 pilgrims are expected to reach Saudi Arabia through 259 flights, as per the ministry spokesman.