CM KP de-notifies Sher Afzal’s brother from post

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur Friday removed his Special Assistant and National Assembly member Sher Afzal Marwat’s brother Khalid Latif Khan Marwat from the post. In a statement issued by the KP government, it has been said that the Chief Minister has de-notified Khalid Latif Khan from the post of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology using his constitutional powers. Administration Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also issued a de-notification notice to Special Assistant Khalid Latif Khan. Earlier, reports were circulating that Chief Minister Gandapur had complained to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail regarding Khalid Latif that he was interfering in various departments while Chief Minister had also criticized his performance. On the other hand, differences emerged in the PTI since Khalid Latif Khan Marwat joined the KP cabinet.