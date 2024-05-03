Gigi reacts after Bella takes a break from modelling

Gigi Hadid is “so happy” for her sister Bella Hadid for prioritizing her mental health and well-being over her career after the latter announced break from modeling.

According to Us Weekly, the supermodel, who is currently dating Bradley Cooper, “could not be more prouder” of her sister for “making the decision to step away from modelling.”

“She knows it wasn’t a decision Bella took lightly, but something that will make her feel more fulfilled than ever,” the insider added of the Hadid sisters. Recently, in an interview with Allure, Bella opened up about taking a step back from modelling and finding authenticity in her new life with beau Adan Banuelos.

The model talked about starting fresh as she focuses on prioritizing her joy and happiness almost 10 years after she stepped into the world of modelling.

She said, “After 10 years of modelling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me.” The insider went on to add that Gigi knows it’s a temporary break and Bella would make a return to the world of fashion. “Plus, she knows this is just a break and it’s more than likely Bella will return to modelling at some point,” they said.

“Bella is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry and although it won’t be the same for a little while, Gigi is so happy for her little sister.”