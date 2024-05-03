Ahmed Ali Akbar discusses his perception of ‘Parizaad’ Season 2

Ahmed Ali Akbar, a renowned and talented Pakistani theatre, television and film actor, gained recognition through his hit Pakistani drama serials like “Guzarish” and “Yeh Raha Dil.”

Fans adored his pairing with Yumna Zaidi in both dramas. He also starred in other notable dramas such as “Mera Yaar Mila De,” “Phir Wohi Muhabbat,” “Nazo,” “Paiwand,” “Tajdeed E Wafa,” “Dusri Bivi” and “Idiot.” Ahmed Ali Akbar’s popularity surged after the blockbuster drama serial “Parizaad” aired in July 2021. Following the success of “Parizaad,” Ahmed Ali Akbar appeared only in the drama serial “Idiot” and featured in the film “Gunjal,” both offering unique storylines.

Discussing taking a long gap after the success of his blockbuster drama serial Parizaad, Ahmed Ali Akbar said, “Parizaad was inside of me, so deeply interwoven into who I am, I wanted to shed some of Parizaad before I could talk to people. It was a yearlong shoot, you become part of the character; the character becomes part of you, so! I wanted to take some time. I needed a break, I needed it”.

Talking about Parizaad 2, Ahmed Ali Akbar said, “I remember Hashim Nadeem putting up a story on his official Instagram account. I also found out through his Instagram post. It is going to be tough to go back into it. I mean it’s only once I read it and I feel it. I will know if I want to dive back into it. And deep down inside, a part of me wants to go back and I am very curious to know what his life would be like, let’s see what Hashim Bhai is concocting in his mind, I am very curious, I have no idea”.