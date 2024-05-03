9 May: Symbol Of Anarchy

Advocacy in support of any form of violence must not be tolerated in Pakistan. The existence of Pakistan as a functional stable state has always been in the cross-hairs of hardcore terrorists and anarchists. Undoubtedly, the dislodgement of the state is a vicious dream flashing regularly in the minds of forces inimical to the stability of Pakistan.

The alarming unfolding of the May 9 targeted attacks on state-owned defence installations the previous year should not be confused with routine political protests. Certain unwise quarters are trying to downplay the severity of synchronized vandalism across the country. Surely, they are playing the role of devil’s advocate either wittingly or unwittingly. Surprisingly, all extra-ordinarily vocal advocates of planned vandalism are seen relying mostly on social media sensationalism having no logical arguments.

The universally acknowledged fundamental right of protest is very much guaranteed in the constitution of Pakistan. However, violent activities and vandalism against state-owned and private properties fall in the category of crime. The vicious role of masterminds gets more than usual importance due to the simultaneous outbreak of riots across Pakistan. Instead of finding the actual perpetrators hidden in PTI folds, some outspoken representatives of the former ruling party significantly tried to portray the vandalism as normal political protest.

All efforts directed at downplaying the 9 May riots merit a dispassionate weighing on the scales of law, constitution and morality. As the prevailing environment is infected with social media propagation, it seems highly difficult to take the reality out from the thick fog of rhetoric, populism and fabricated venomous narratives.

Those who are seeking leniency for the executioners of country-wide anti-state vandalism; should analyze the validity of their stance in the light of some relevant observations laid down in succeeding lines.

One; While the attacks of banned outfits on LEAs and armed forces are tackled as terrorism; how come any violent attack on state-owned properties by the mob can be classified as peaceful political protest?

Two, the Synchronized manifestation of attacks on garrisons and military installations in various cities indicated prior planning of the whole episode. How this important aspect can be neglected during the process of investigation?

After fighting a nerve-testing long war against terrorism, how can Pakistan act softly on the masterminds of coordinated attacks on military installations?

Three, post-vote of no-confidence campaigns on social media and populist narratives of the former ruling party undeniably revolved around dragging the armed forces into political controversies. Subsequent May 9 attacks in the garb of protest appeared to be the well-linked outcome of anti-army brainwashing of the blind followers.

Fourth, why did the top-tier leadership of the PTI shift the political battle from parliament to roads and streets? The former ruling party had not yet come up with any justification for the ill-conceived exit from the national assembly and dissolution of two provincial governments. Most obviously, this original sin was conceived to divert attention from political failures to the armed forces.

Five, jubilation in Indian media and digital platforms over anti-army riots is another stamp on the highly toxic nature of misleading rhetoric. Why did one of the major political parties become a tool in the hands of anti-state forces? What happened on May 9, cannot be justified in legal and moral domains. Oversimplification of anti-state violence with misleading justifications must be curbed foreseeing damaging effects on counter-terrorism efforts.

Unfortunately, the prevailing acceptability in society for dirty foul play in the political arena is being applied to reduce the severity of anti-army violence. Responsibility for this toxic manoeuvring flatly rests on the shoulders of the leaders who relied, unwisely but purposefully, on fabricated narratives to mislead the followers.

No civilized nation can ever tolerate coordinated attacks on the writ of the state. Such anarchic violent criminal acts should not be defended with misfitting vague reasons revolving around freedom of expression. The sentencing of Capitol Hill rioters in the US is the most relevant example for those who continue to portray the anti-state anarchy of a group as political protest. Neither the May 9 riots were peaceful protests nor did they break out as spontaneous reactions.

Garrisons, military installations and state-owned assets were targeted with prior planning. Riots were the vertex point of a deliberately conceived campaign to destabilize the country by creating a wedge between the public and the armed forces. No one should be allowed to dent the writ of state on any pretext. Speedy accountability of all brands of perpetrators with the swift conclusion of pending cases is the most effective solution. Justice delayed is justice denied.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com