Illegal Recruitments Parvez Elahi, others to face indictment on May 13

An anti-corruption court in Lahore has summoned former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi and other accused persons to face indictment in the illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly case during the next hearing.

During Thursday’s proceedings conducted by judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta, the former chief minister was not brought before the court. Instead, a medical certificate was submitted.

According to the medical report, Parvez Elahi was unable to attend the proceedings due to an unhealed bone fracture sustained from a fall in the washroom. The report stated that the former CM had been advised three weeks of bed rest and could not travel during this period.

The court adjourned the hearing and scheduled the next session for May 13, summoning Parvez Elahi and the 10 other accused persons for indictment.