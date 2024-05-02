RUDA, TDCP team up for high-speed action

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) proudly announce the highly anticipated Ravi Rally Cross 2024, set to take place on May 4th and 5th, 2024.

This premier motorsport event will showcase the synergy between urban development and tourism, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and dynamic landscape of Lahore. At the heart lies a meticulously designed 35-kilometer track, stretching from the iconic LSM Ravi Bridge to the scenic Sapphire Bay. This challenging course will test the skills and endurance of participating drivers, promising an adrenaline-fueled spectacle for both competitors and spectators.

The excitement begins on May 4th with registration opening from 11am to 4pm at the entrance point of Punjab Central Business District Authority (PCBDA) near Kalma Chowk. The day’s proceedings will commence with a grand Flagship Ceremony at 5pm, followed by a captivating cavalcade procession tracing a route from Ferozpur Road, Jail Road, to Mall Road, culminating at the historic Lahore Fort. On May 5th, the rally commences at 7am, promising a day filled with thrilling racing action. As the race concludes at 5pm, winners will be announced, at a spectacular Closing Ceremony. Ravi Rally Cross 2024 represents a collaborative effort between RUDA and TDCP to promote the city of Lahore as a hub for motorsport enthusiasts and tourists alike. This event underscores our commitment to fostering economic growth, promoting tourism, and showcasing the vibrant spirit of Lahore.