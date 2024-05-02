Nutshell Group appoints Fareena Mazhar as CPE

Nutshell Group, a leading player in Pakistan’s communication and strategic engagements domain proudly announces the appointment of Fareena Mazhar as its Chief Public Engagement Officer.

Fareena served as the Federal Secretary for the National Heritage and Culture Division and the Board of Investment, in addition to various senior roles in diverse entities such as the Federal Board of Revenue, the Ministry of Commerce, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, and the Prime Minister’s Office. Her appointment represents a pivotal moment in Nutshell’s commitment to fostering stronger connections and meaningful interactions with the public sector. Fareena is a seasoned professional with over 37 years of experience in Civil Services. She retired from the esteemed position of Federal Secretary (BS 22) and has contributed across various roles beginning with the Inland Revenue Service in 1986. Her tenure in the Investments department saw significant achievements.