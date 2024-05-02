English, Sindhi, Urdu papers leaked in Sindh

Despite tall claims made by the Sindh government every year that it is taking steps to stop cheating and leakage of papers during exams, such incidents are becoming more frequent now. Incidents of paper leakage during matriculation exams (ninth and 10th classes) were reported from different cities of Sindh on Thursday. Students in Larkana faced no difficulty in solving the paper of Sindhi language as it was leaked well before its start, thus exposing the claims of the Larkana Education Board that it was cracking down on the students involved in such practice. Similarly, the paper of Urdu language held in Kandiaro under the Shaheed Benazirabad Board was also shared on WhatsApp. The situation was worse in Khairpur where not only the paper of English language was leaked, but the invigilators also helped the students in solving it. And these were not only the boys who made the most of paper leakage, but girls too solved the paper with the help of WhatsApp with complete impunity.