Final episode of ‘Ishq Murshid’ to hit cinemas today

The final episode of blockbuster drama ‘Ishq Murshid’ is all set to hit cinema houses across the country today (Friday).

This theatrical release marks a special occasion for viewers to experience the culmination of the beloved series on the big screen.

In an Instagram post by a private TV channel, it was revealed that the final episode will be showcased in multiple cinemas across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and many more.

With a wide distribution network spanning numerous cities, fans from various regions will have the opportunity to enjoy the finale in a cinematic setting.

Ishq Murshid, starring Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles, has garnered widespread acclaim both locally and internationally. The series, which revolves around the love story of two individuals from contrasting backgrounds, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide.

Notably, the show has amassed millions of views on YouTube, highlighting its immense popularity and appeal. Written by Abdul Khaliq Khan and Imran Ashraf, and directed by Farooq Rind, Ishq Murshid boasts a stellar cast including Omair Rana, Zarmeena Ikram, Samiya Mumtaz and more.

The compelling storyline, coupled with stellar performances, has cemented its place as a must-watch drama series. The decision to screen television dramas in cinemas is not unprecedented, with several other popular series having previously aired their finales on the big screen.