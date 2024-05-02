Shabana comments on Sajal’s Instagram post

Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi turned out to be a fan of Pakistan’s A-list actor Sajal Aly and her comment on the latter’s latest Instagram post only serves as proof.

Celebrated actor Sajal Aly recently turned to her Instagram handle to share a series of candid photos from one of her upcoming projects. The picture post received thousands of likes from social users, while a number of them turned to the comments section to shower their love for the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star.

Among the thousands of Aly’s admirers was also Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi, who couldn’t help but praise the broad, hearty smile of the diva. “Uff ! Yeh muskurahat (this smile),” she wrote in the comments section with a couple of red heart emojis.sajal aly, shabana azmi, viral comment. For the unversed, Pakistan’s film and TV A-lister Sajal Aly shared the screen with Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi in Jemima Khan’s cross-cultural rom-com flick ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, directed by Shekhar Kapur.

‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, featuring an ensemble cast with the likes of Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Oliver Chris and Naufal Azmir Khan, was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, before theatrical release in February 2023.