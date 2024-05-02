Sara Rasheed takes charge at Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council welcomed its new Head, Sara Rasheed, as she officially assumed her charge, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the institution’s illustrious history.

In a heartfelt reception, officials warmly greeted Sara Rasheed, congratulating her with a bouquet as a symbol of goodwill for her journey ahead. The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as the Alhamra family rallied behind their new leader, expressing optimism for the future under her guidance.

Taking the reins of leadership, Sara Rasheed wasted no time in diving into her responsibilities. In her inaugural address to Alhamra officials, she emphasised the institution’s pivotal role as a bastion of art and literature in the region. With a clear vision and determination, she pledged to uphold and enhance Alhamra’s legacy of cultural enrichment.

Amidst the transition, Alhamra’s seasoned officers provided comprehensive briefings to the new Head, detailing the council’s mission, past performance and ongoing services. Rasheed eagerly engaged with the organisational intricacies, demonstrating her commitment to understanding every facet of Alhamra’s operations.

Looking ahead, Rasheed announced plans for immersive visits to Alhamra’s complexes and departments, seeking firsthand insights into its diverse functions and initiatives. This proactive approach underscores her dedication to effective leadership and collaborative decision-making.

The initial meeting convened key figures including Director Admin Asim Chaudhry, Deputy Director Archives Mohammad Arif and Deputy Director Admin Khuram Naveel, among others. Their collective presence underscored the spirit of teamwork and unity that defines Alhamra’s ethos, setting the stage for a promising tenure under Sara Rasheed’s stewardship.