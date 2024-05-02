Zayn Malik announces major news after One Direction exit

Zayn Malik’s fans cannot hold their excitement as the former One Direction member announced his first solo concert since leaving the band.

The Dusk till Dawn hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday and announced his concert dates by sharing a concert poster in a carousel post.

“7.5.24. LONDON. Presented by NOYZ,” the Pillow Talker crooner captioned his post.

The 31-year-old idol is gearing up for his debut solo concert in nearly a decade at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on May 17.

It is worth mentioning that the One Direction alum will release his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, on the same day.

Moreover, fans rushed into the comment section and showed their excitement. One fan commented, “I can’t believe this is actually happening,” another wrote, “I’m excited and extremely proud, this is literally the best year ever.”

A third fan showed his support and love for Zayn by writing, “SO proud of you zayn. You’re overcoming one of your biggest fears and you’re doing it so SO beautifully and courageously. Thank you for being such a huge example for me. You inspire me to become a better version of myself every day! I’LL ALWAYS BE ROOTING FOR YOU. ALL THE BEST BABY.”