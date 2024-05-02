Fresh probe launched against Imran, Bushra Bibi

In a major development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a fresh inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case.

The anti-graft watchdog has issued call-up notices to Imran and Bushra and has sent a letter to the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail, requesting their presence for the investigation.

On January 31, an Accountability Court (AC) awarded 14 years each imprisonment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case. The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs787 million. Before this, Khan and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in prison under the Official Secrets Act in connection with the cipher case.

A day later, they were sentenced to seven years in jail each in a case related to their marriage during the latter’s Iddat period. However, on April 1, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended 14-year jail sentence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case.