Healthcare at doorstep: CM launches field hospitals project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the field hospitals project with the aim of delivering healthcare facilities directly to the doorsteps of the people.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Lahore on Wednesday, the chief minister expressed satisfaction that the dream she shared with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of bringing healthcare to people’s doorsteps had been realised.

Maryam announced the establishment of 32 field hospitals across the province, with the first one being established in Bahawalpur. She said these hospitals would particularly serve villages and remote areas lacking access to healthcare facilities.

Regarding the facilities offered at the field hospitals, Maryam highlighted that these would include outpatient departments (OPDs), immunisation services for newborns, maternity services, surgical facilities and the availability of lady health workers.

The CM affirmed her government’s commitment to ensuring the provision and availability of health-related services throughout the province, stating that numerous field hospitals had been established within six months since she assumed office in Punjab.

In an indirect reference to the use of containers by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maryam remarked that previously, containers were solely employed for inciting violence, arson and tearing up utility bills. However, she added, from now on, containers would be repurposed as platforms for delivering medical aid to the people.

CM Maryam urged critics of her initiatives, particularly those scrutinising her videos, to actively engage in public service. She credited the inception of the field hospitals project to Nawaz Sharif’s visionary leadership, expressing her commitment to following in his footsteps.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the International Labour Day paid tribute to all labourers across the globe.

“The labourers are the friends of Allah Almighty and I salute all of them. The religion of Islam grants a status of dignity to those who puts in hard labour for earning fair livelihood along with granting us consciousness to award respect to the labourers. I especially pay tribute to those women workers for providing support to their families by working hard. I pay homage to the Chicago martyrs for waging their commendable struggle on awakening peoples’ consciousness about rights of the labourers.

“The labourers are the shining stars of every industry and every labourer, every worker is a real hero. The determination of every labourer is the basis of progress and prosperity. The sweat and hard work of labourers are included in the construction of every building, every bridge, every boulevard and every project of the world. We pledge to respect the rights of the labourers. The government is fully determined for elevating quality of life of the labourers along with ensuring their prosperity. We will have to ensure awarding adequate salaries, protection and respect to the labourers.

“Let’s promote the culture of giving respect to the labourers. We should strive to establish such a society where every labourer is valued and acknowledged. We are going to enforce ‘Occupational Safety Act’ for the protection of labourers.”