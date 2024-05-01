Rare vultures seen in Lahore after three decades

Birdwatchers in Lahore were treated to a pleasant surprise with the arrival of rare Eurasian and Himalayan griffon vultures in a local housing society. This sighting marks the first time these vultures have been seen in Lahore after a long absence of almost three decades, leaving experts to believe that changing weather patterns are influencing their migration. Experts believe the harsh weather conditions in the northern regions of the country, coupled with the search for food, have forced these vultures to abandon their usual habitats. The sight of these two different species together in the southwestern area of Lahore has left bird and wildlife enthusiasts delighted.

Fahad Malik, a prominent wildlife activist and head of the Mission Awareness Foundation, noted that these rare vultures haven’t been seen in Lahore for nearly three decades. While the vultures managed to settle for a short period, crows and kites eventually forced them to take flight again, soaring high into the southern skies.

The presence of these vultures in Punjab is significant, as they haven’t been spotted in the region for decades. Back in 2005, the Punjab Wildlife Department, in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature, established a restoration and conservation center for these vultures in the Changa Manga area.