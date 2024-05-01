‘Oye Chote’ delivers a powerful message on child labour

In honour of International Labour Day, the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra organised a stirring presentation of the play “Oye Chote.”

The event saw the esteemed presence of Punjab’s Secretary of Labour & Manpower Muhammad Naeem Ghous, who paid tribute to the resilience of all workers and acknowledged their indispensable role in society.

The drama was written by Dr Ahmed Bilal, produced by Ayesha Bilal and directed by Mian Ahmed, “Oye Chote” skillfully addressed the poignant issue of child labour, drawing accolades for its powerful portrayal by the talented cast. With every gripping scene, the Natak Production ignited a fervent outcry for the rights of children, exposing the dark underbelly of exploitation that stains our society.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Ali Basra, emphasized the significance of Labour Day, stressing the need to discourage child labour and ensure access to education for all children.

Featuring performances by Mian Ahmed, Usama Butt, Salman, Junaid Kamran, Manahil, Sara, Waqas, Wase, Ahmed Chaudhry, Sara Imran, Nazia and more, the play captivated audiences who praised the artists’ remarkable rendition.