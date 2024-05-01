Uber app closes, ceases operations in Lahore

The Uber app will cease to operate in Lahore – the only city where it still operated under this name – and will be taken over by subsidiary Careem in Punjab’s provincial capital. “We’ve made the decision to cease operating the Uber app in Pakistan,” an Uber spokesperson told Business Recorder in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our subsidiary brand Careem will continue to operate, with the Careem app offering ride-hailing services across Pakistan and earning opportunities for drivers.’’

The decision is being seen as in line with Uber’s global growth strategy where it has rolled back or merged operations with its subsidiary.

Back in October 2022, Uber had announced ceasing its app operations in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad. Till today, the Uber app was only available in Lahore.

With Tuesday’s move, Uber app’s operations have ceased in Pakistan, and replaced with Careem. The decision also comes as the brand looks at opportunities for sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Uber’s subsidiary Careem will continue to provide its services in Pakistan, which currently operates in 10 cities including, Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Quetta.