Political Engineering

In a much-albeit delayed development, the National Accountability Bureau has decided to withdraw the reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Six years after the accountability watchdog had alleged a blatant misuse of public office that had caused loss to the tune of Rs 21 billion to the national exchequer, the validity of the reference has been very conveniently deemed questionable by the same authorities in a sparking outrage among the public. Widely perceived to be a mockery of the accountability system, the long-drawn-out ordeal raises serious questions about the integrity of our institutions and the motives behind such politically motivated actions.

It appears that the facts had been twisted in a naked attempt to politically engineer the turf, as state resources were squandered to fulfil petty whims. Is the independence and impartiality of NAB, which is supposed to be a body that holds public officials accountable for their actions, so fragile that it can be torn apart by whosoever manages to walk in influential corridors?

What message would have been given by yesterday’s headlines that a country’s former prime minister had to go through an ordeal for six long years only for his investigators to raise Theo’s hands in helplessness and exclaim, ‘Oops?’ This lack of accountability is unacceptable and has created lasting damage to the image of NAB and its ability to carry out unbiased investigations. Some heads should roll in NAB, and an apology should be given by the former chairman for this gross miscarriage of justice.

The former chairman of NAB, Javed Iqbal, continues to walk free despite a long list of questions that need to be answered. This leniency towards those in power is concerning and undermines the rule of law. Similar cases involving Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar have seen years of investigation thrown out in a matter of minutes, with NAB claiming it failed to substantiate any case against them. Between the heart-wrenching harassment allegations of the Tayyaba case and nearly every politician worth his salt’s scathing criticism, there is a lot that Javed Iqbal needs to explain but it is only possible if NAB itself is held accountable for its actions. The agency, which is meant to fight corruption and hold public officials accountable, has become the biggest burden on the exchequer. Former Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi has rightly called for the abolition of NAB, given the agency’s track record of politically motivated actions and lack of accountability. Steps must be taken to reform NAB and ensure that it functions fairly and transparently. It is high time that the state holds those in power accountable for their actions and ensures that justice is served, without any political interference. *