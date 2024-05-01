SBP receives $1.1 bln tranche from IMF

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday received SDR 828 million – around US$ 1.1 billion – from the International Monitory Fund (IMF).

IMF Executive Board completed the second review under the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in its meeting on 29 Apr 2024 and approved a disbursement of SDR 828 million for Pakistan.

Accordingly, SBP has received SDR 828 million (around US$ 1.1 billion) in value on 29 Apr 2024 in its account from IMF.

The amount shall be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on 3rd May 2024.