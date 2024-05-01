Farmers reject govt’s policy

Punjab farmers Tuesday rejected the Punjab government’s wheat procurement drive as Food Minister Bilal Yasin announced the provincial government has yet to take any decision regarding the wheat purchase policy. A meeting of federal secretary food and provincial food secretaries is being underway. A fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate the import of wheat during the caretaker period. On the other hand, farmers’ organizations have also rejected the federal government’s announcement of an increase in the purchase of wheat by four lakh tonnes. Farmer leaders said that 30 million tonnes of wheat was produced in the country. The protesting farmers also reject the meager four million tonnes increase in wheat purchase drive from 14 million metric tonnes to 18 million metric tonnes. Farmers and growers are not satisfied with the announcement of an increase of four million tonnes.