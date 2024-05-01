Ex-AGP Irfan Qadir appointed legal consultant to president

Former attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) Irfan Qadir on Tuesday as a legal consultant to the president. According to details, the cabinet secretariat issued the notification in this regard following the approval of the prime minister. Qadir had been made a consultant at the president’s secretariat. According to a notification, Qadir has been appointed for a two-year contract. Qadir had also served as a special assistant to PM Shehbaz Sharif during the latter’s term as the country’s premier in 2022.