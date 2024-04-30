No contact with PTI founder or any leader: Rasheed

Former interior minister and Pakistan Awami Muslim League head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has viewed that he has no contact with the founder or any leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. Speaking to reporters outside the anti-terrorism court, Rawalpindi, he said only Shibli Faraz could talk about dialogue (between the Establishment) and the PTI. As for the slot of deputy prime minister, he said there was no such provision in the constitution of Pakistan. He taunted that “only the Jati Umra constitution offers the slot of deputy prime minister.” He apprehended that Pakistan would face economic crisis in the next two months. “Industrialists are already facing tough conditions and now growers are up in arms,” he said.

He said the wheat procurement was yet to begin and the financial condition of the masses was pathetic. The former federal minister reiterated that the innocent people having no connection with crimes should be released from jails. He asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take notice of the wheat scandal immediately. He urged the government to review its policies as next two months would be crucial for the politics of Pakistan.