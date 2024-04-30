Hijacked by Hypocrisy

“The world of humanity has two wings-one is women and the other men. Not until both wings are equally developed can the bird fly. Should one wing remain weak, flight is impossible.” Two centuries since Abdul Baha, a Persian thinker from the 19th century, eloquently emphasized the importance of women’s role in societal progress, the sad truth persists: women in many parts of the world, particularly in Afghanistan, are still denied their fundamental rights.

At the time of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban gave their word to the world for not barring Afghan women from getting an education and pursuing their careers in the fields of their choice. However, those assurances have turned out to be empty promises. Almost three years into the Taliban rule, women are confined to their homes; not allowed to get education beyond grade 6, or to work in the public domain, with a few exceptions, such as in the health sector. In such a state of affairs, the desire to attend university has become a distant dream for every Afghan girl. Apart from this, women are also robbed of their right to participate in the political decisions of the country. This exclusion prevents them from having a role in shaping policies and laws that affect their lives and rights.

The discrepancy between the Taliban’s professed commitment to Islamic values and their actions depicts a form of hypocrisy.

The current Interim Afghan Government run by Mullah Hibatullah Akhunzada has adopted an extremist approach towards women. After coming to power in 2021, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, made a statement that women would be permitted to study and work “within the bounds of Islamic law,” claiming that there is a “huge difference” between the Taliban leaders now and 20 years ago. However, this has become evident that the Taliban rhetoric was merely lip-service as in reality, there is no difference especially when it comes to the treatment of women.

As opposed to their statement, the actions of the current Taliban regime exhibit a sharp contrast from the teachings of Islam, particularly regarding women’s rights. Islam as a religion promotes equal treatment of all individuals, regardless of gender. The Taliban’s restrictions on women’s education and employment opportunities fly in the face of Islamic teachings, which emphasize the pursuit of knowledge as a fundamental duty for both men and women. Islam advocates for the empowerment of women through education and encourages consultation and inclusivity in governance regardless of gender. Islamic history is ladened with examples of Muslim women taking part in warfare, trade, decision making and other sectors of the public domain.

The discrepancy between the Taliban’s professed commitment to Islamic values and their actions depicts a form of hypocrisy. Their policies are a distortion and misinterpretation of Islamic values driven by political motives. Moreover, the rules made by them not only perpetuate gender inequality but also undermine the principles of justice and equity advocated by Islam. Given the challenging circumstances pervading the lives of Afghan women, the international community must pressurize the Taliban government and stand in solidarity with the Afghan women, amplifying their voices and advocating for their rights. For only when both wings of humanity – men and women – are allowed to soar together, can the true potential of society be realized.

The writer is a freelance columnist.