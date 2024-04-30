PTI denies ‘backdoor talks’ with anyone

The PTI is not currently holding ‘backdoor talks’ with anyone, clarified party chairman Barrister Gohar Khan on Monday, just a day after it was reported that the incarcerated founding party chairman Imran Khan had green-lit negotiations with the establishment and political forces. The party chairman’s remarks came while addressing a presser alongside party leader Sher Afzal Marwat following a meeting with Imran at Adiala jail. He stated that the ex-premier had only sought names for holding negotiations, but no talks were being held right now. “Today, the PTI founder was barred from addressing the media by the jail administration, while several of our legal representatives were denied entry into the jail,” he added. He said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had been “exonerated of all charges, while the PTI founder was being punished in fabricated cases”. “The police are being used against our party. Maryam Nawaz dressed in police attire sends a clear message that the police is subordinate to them,” Gohar quoted the PTI founder as saying during their meeting. Taking over from Gohar, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat said the PTI founder criticized Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s appointment as deputy prime minister, and termed him Nawaz’s “frontman”. “Consultations are ongoing for the selection of chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and a final decision will be announced tomorrow,” added Marwat, whose name is also in the running.