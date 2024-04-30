CM Maryam inaugurates daycare center at Children’s Hospital

The Punjab government is committed to providing quality healthcare services to the people, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while inaugurating a Kids’ Day Care Center at Children’s Hospital Lahore.

She directed the relevant authorities to build a new ICU unit in Children’s Hospital, and directed to ensure timely release of funds for its early completion. Madam Chief Minister said, “Every penny is a trust of the nation, it will be spent transparently on the improvement of healthcare facilities.” She added, “We want to build the best hospital for people in every district.”

Madam Chief Minister vowed,”Shortage of doctors in remote area hospitals would be catered to.” She also reviewed a proposal to build Children’s Hospital at the Divisional Headquarters and link them with the Children’s Hospital Lahore. She directed the provincial ministers to visit the hospital on daily basis.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also witnessed signing of a MoU between Islamic Aid UK and University of Child Health Sciences for the establishment of a college block. Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, VC Dr. Masood Sadiq and Chairman Islamic Aid Mahmoodul Hasan signed the MoU. Madam Chief Minister thanked Islamic Aid for their cooperation and support.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited the day care center and reviewed the facilities available there. She loved the children and offered them flowers. Madam Chief Minister directed the day care center staff to take good care of the children. She also posed for a photo with the staff.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited the Children’s Endocrinology Ward, and the newborn ward to interact with the parents of the children under treatment there. She loved the little children, and prayed for their speedy recovery. She inquired about the provision of medical facilities and free medicines from the parents, and directed the MS to solve their problems immediately.

A mother of a sick child said while talking to the Chief Minister, “I am very happy to meet you madam.” Madam Chief Minister talked to doctors and nurses, and listened to their suggestions. Separately, Maryam Nawaz while interviewing officers for various posts said, “I will strictly implement the policy of “Right Person for the Right Job” to ensure good governance in the province.” She added, “I will personally monitor the process of appointment to important positions to discourage a culture of favoritism and recommendation.” A panel of at least three officers was interviewed for each post.

The Chief Minister said, “There is no place for the incompetent and corrupt officers in Punjab, the one who delivers will remain in office.” She added, “I am taking regular meetings to monitor the performance of each department. Significant signs of improvement in governance have started to be visible.”