PM links world’s better future with Gaza

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a peaceful Palestine is ‘necessary’ for a better future for the entire globe as peace in the world is ‘linked’ with peace in Gaza.

Addressing a special session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz also mentioned that the Ukraine-Russia war has led to a global increase in food prices. The prime minister was of the view that underdeveloped countries are suffering due to inflation in the global market. “Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change, which has had a devastating impact on our economy,” he added.

He said that Pakistan is among the countries that have no role in climate change, yet suffering its consequences. PM Shehbaz said that floods in Pakistan have had a severe impact on the country’s economy, adding that friendly countries including Saudi Arabia have provided significant support.

The prime minister also heaped praise on the leadership of Saudi Arabia for standing with Pakistan in difficult times.

He said that Pakistan is working to implement wide-ranging reforms in the country to face challenges like climate change. PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan’s gas reserves are depleting rapidly, “but we are committed to finding solutions”.

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif invited a trade and business delegation from Malaysia to visit Pakistan and discuss enhancing trade and investment relations between the two countries.

He extended the invitation during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh today.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz and his Malaysian counterpart recalled the historical ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, especially in the fields of education, science and technology and trade and undertook to enhance the cooperation in the future further.

This was the first in person meeting between both leaders since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was re-elected in March.

The two leaders have, however, spoken twice on telephone, i.e. on March 4 when the Prime Minister took office as well as on April 10, this year on Eid ul Fitr.

Following up on their warm conversations on telephone, the prime minister appreciated the leadership of Malaysian premier and also commended his knowledge of art and literature – particularly about the national poet of Pakistan Allama Iqbal. The two sides also agreed to have the next meeting of Joint Ministerial Commission in Islamabad soon.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to counterpart Anwar Ibrahim to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year.

Meeting with Bill Gates

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan was working tirelessly to eradicate polio from the country, stressing that a sustained effort was required by all partners to reach the ultimate goal of a polio-free nation.

He said this during a meeting with founder and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF ), Bill Gates, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) special meeting in Riyadh today, as per a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PM thanked the BMGF for its longstanding support for polio eradication in Pakistan and reaffirmed his commitment to continue working closely with Gates to ensure a stronger partnership between Pakistan and the BMGF, the PMO said.

During the meeting, Gates recalled the immunisation and polio vaccine programme in the Punjab under PM Shehbaz’s leadership as chief minister and “emphasised on replicating the same practice across the country” to make the immunisation programme a success.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and said polio eradication was vital to protect future generations from the crippling disease.

The two also discussed progress on ongoing activities between Pakistan and the Foundation in the areas of immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

“The Prime Minister said the Gates Foundation was a trusted partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and sought collaboration in other areas including IT, STEM education and disaster management,” the press release added.