ECP summons KP CM in assets beyond means case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in assets beyond income case.

According to the details, the ECP directed CM Gandapur to appear in person on Tuesday and submit an explanation regarding his assets.

Earlier, the ECP accepted a plea seeking the disqualification of the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur for a hearing. A two-member ECP bench issued a short order on the plea, maintaining that Ali Amin Gandapur did not submit his assets to the election commission. In the plea, it was contended that Ali Amin Gandapur had got 735 kanals of land in Dera Ismail Khan transferred in his name unlawfully.

The disqualification plea read that the chief minister KP is not eligible to hold public office. “Ali Amin Gandapur should be disqualified and de-seated as a member of the KP Assembly for submitting a false statement,” the plea maintained. Meanwhile, CM Gandapur moved the Peshawar High Court and challenged the ECP’s notice in the case. The chief minister maintained in the plea that all election-related documents have been submitted and there is no justification for the ECP’s notice.

The petition argued that the returning officer has already verified the nomination papers, and the ECP has no authority to take action against the chief minister.