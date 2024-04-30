Judge abducted from DI Khan reaches home

Sessions Judge Shakirullah Marwat, who was abducted by unidentified kidnappers on Dera Ismail Khan’s Tank Road, has returned home safely, the Counter-Terrorism Department confirmed early Monday. The police added that the judge was recovered without making any deal with the kidnappers. The judge was recovered after a local jirga intervened. However, the provincial or district administration has not shared any details or any official statement in this regard. Shakirullah was heading from Tank to Dera when unidentified people stopped his vehicle and abducted him. Later, unidentified armed men set his vehicle on fire. As soon as the incident was reported, the Tank district police officer (DPO) immediately reached the crime scene along with a heavy contingent of police officials. Following the incident, the Peshawar High Court summoned (PHC) the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, the provincial police chief, and the additional chief secretary and ordered them to take immediate as well as effective measures to recover the abducted judge. K-P police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan and Additional Chief Secretary Abid Majeed appeared before the court and informed the judges about the progress on the incident. They said all resources were being used for the recovery of the abducted judge.