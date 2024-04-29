Jeep rally comes to Lahore

A jeep rally is going to be held in Lahore from May 4. The thrilling event will feature two days of intense competition, with drivers battling it out on a challenging course.

The Lahore Ravi Cross Rally is being jointly organized by the TDCP, Tourism Department and the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA). For the purpose, a memorandum of understating (MoU) was signed at the Lahore Museum wherein a promo of the rally was also launched. Speaking on the occasion, TDCP Managing Director Humaira said that the department has been organizing the jeep rally in Cholistan for the last many years and now the rally will be held in Lahore in which six to seven acclaimed racers will also participate. The tourism secretary said they had prepared the track in a short period of time. The secretary they were working to hold Formula 1 race also.