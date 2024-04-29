International seminar on interfaith harmony held at IUB

An international seminar on interfaith harmony was held here at Islamia University of Bahawalpur. On this occasion, the guest speaker from Malaysia, Dr. Shaheer Akram Hassan, Director of the Center for Islamic Development Management Studies, had a special interactive session with the students and teachers of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the Department of World Religions and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Sajeela Kausar said that this is a great opportunity for the students of the university to hear the reasons for interfaith harmony in an Islamic country like Malaysia from a great thinker. Dr. Shaheer Akram while presenting scenario of Malaysia in front of the audience regarding inter-faith harmony and said that main reason for inter-faith harmony in Malaysia is

that they accept diversity in a pluralistic society. People of different religions and cultures live together in Malaysia, Dr Akram added.

Restaurants and festivals provide great opportunities to people for social interaction. Malaysians spend most of their lives busy with work and new challenges, so they don’t have time to criticize others, he stated.