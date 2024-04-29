Karakoram Highway closed between Kohistan, Gilgit

The Kohistan-Gilgit section of the Karakoram Highway has been closed off due to severe landslides triggered by recent heavy rains.

Due to the recent rains, debris from the landslide is still present on the road at the Doga bridge near Barsin. The closure, which has been in effect since Sunday, has disrupted land connectivity between Gilgit and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affecting travel and trade in the region.

Efforts to reopen the highway have been hampered by the presence of mountain debris on the road. Despite machinery being dispatched to the site, clearance work has been delayed pending favourable weather conditions. The spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism authority has assured that once the weather clears, efforts to clear the debris and reopen the highway will commence promptly. He said the authority had issued an alert to tourists last night. Hundreds of travellers are stranded in various areas of Kohistan and Diamer. The work for the rehabilitation of the Karakoram Highway could not be started till now. Furthermore, a spokesman for the National Highway Authority has said that in view of the heavy rains, there are risks of landslides at several places on the Karakoram Highway. A clearing operation is underway wherever possible, he said, adding that due to adverse weather conditions, they have encountered difficulties in removing the debris. The NHA further cautioned the public against travelling on Karakoram Highway. The NHA, FWO and local administrations are working hard to clear the roads, the spokesman said. The closure of the Kohistan to Gilgit section has prompted the KP Tourism Authority to issue a notification advising tourists to exercise caution and plan alternative routes for travel. The authority is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as the clearance operation progresses.